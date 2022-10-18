 
Leaked documents show more and more employees are leaving Amazon

Leaked documents acquired by Engadget showed that in 2021, only a third of Amazon's new recruits stayed with the company for over 90 days before they either quit or were laid off by the company, reported The Verge.

The report is proof of the issues facing the e-commerce platform when it comes to retaining staff. The attrition has cost Amazon nearly $8 billion annually overall.

The report also reveals that the employees mostly left voluntarily and only a few were fired. The documents include company spreadsheets and internal research papers.

Reportedly, the attrition is not limited to warehouse workers. The issue was observed in entry-level roles as well as roles up to vice presidents. Even the lowest attrition rate was found to be 70%. It was not clear which class of employees left the company the most.

A New York Times report showed that nearly 3% of employees that worked hourly left each week. Another leaked report based on memos obtained by Recode showed that the company is worried it might not have people willing to work for it in the next few years.

Reportedly, even those in management roles want to leave due to problems with "promotions". The e-commerce giant also faced criticism for the way it handles layoffs. 

