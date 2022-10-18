 
sports
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Sohail Imran

PCB considers ACC exit after India declines visiting Pakistan: sources

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Cricket - ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistans Mohammad Rizwan. — Reuters
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. — Reuters

  • PCB mulls several actions after BCCI secretary's unilateral decision.
  • PCB planning to declare Jay Shah's decision unnecessary and hasty.
  • Both sides only meet in global tournaments, last being Asia Cup 2022.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started considering exiting the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after India decided against touring Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup, sources said Tuesday.

Sources told Geo News that PCB's think tank held a meeting today and is considering several options after India's unilateral decision regarding the visit.

ACC President and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah's decision on the tour will be declared unnecessary and hasty, the sources said, noting that he cannot take a unilateral decision.

Pakistan and India only meet in global tournaments, the last being the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.

Earlier in the day, Cricbuzz reported that BCCI will insist on a neutral venue for the tournament — after the board held its Annual General Meeting.

"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah said.

"I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," he added.

More From Sports:

Pakistan mulls against World Cup 2023 participation in India: sources

Pakistan mulls against World Cup 2023 participation in India: sources
England's Topley doubtful for T20 World Cup opener vs Afghanistan

England's Topley doubtful for T20 World Cup opener vs Afghanistan
11-year-old Mahnoor makes headlines amid Asian junior squash title win

11-year-old Mahnoor makes headlines amid Asian junior squash title win
'Greatest rivalry': Ex-WWE star The Rock on India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

'Greatest rivalry': Ex-WWE star The Rock on India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash
'Dream to represent Pakistan never came true': Imran Tahir to PJL players

'Dream to represent Pakistan never came true': Imran Tahir to PJL players
BCCI decides against touring Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

BCCI decides against touring Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023
FIFA, Indonesia vow to improve soccer safety after fatal stampede

FIFA, Indonesia vow to improve soccer safety after fatal stampede
'No brainer', Cummins named Australia one-day captain

'No brainer', Cummins named Australia one-day captain
Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d'Or awards for best players in the world

Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d'Or awards for best players in the world
Harsha Bhogle bravoes Babar Azam for nailing impossible shot

Harsha Bhogle bravoes Babar Azam for nailing impossible shot
T20 World Cup: Pakistan face defeat in warm-up match against England

T20 World Cup: Pakistan face defeat in warm-up match against England
'Feeling great to be back': Shaheen Afridi on much-awaited return

'Feeling great to be back': Shaheen Afridi on much-awaited return