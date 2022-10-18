PCB considers ACC exit after India declines visiting Pakistan: sources

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. — Reuters

PCB mulls several actions after BCCI secretary's unilateral decision.

PCB planning to declare Jay Shah's decision unnecessary and hasty.

Both sides only meet in global tournaments, last being Asia Cup 2022.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started considering exiting the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after India decided against touring Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup, sources said Tuesday.

Sources told Geo News that PCB's think tank held a meeting today and is considering several options after India's unilateral decision regarding the visit.

ACC President and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah's decision on the tour will be declared unnecessary and hasty, the sources said, noting that he cannot take a unilateral decision.

Pakistan and India only meet in global tournaments, the last being the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.

Earlier in the day, Cricbuzz reported that BCCI will insist on a neutral venue for the tournament — after the board held its Annual General Meeting.

"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah said.

"I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," he added.