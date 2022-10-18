 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp's new feature can make audio and video calling easy for you

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Illustration of WhatsApps logo on a smartphone. — Reuters/File
Illustration of WhatsApp's logo on a smartphone. — Reuters/File

WhatsApp is introducing a beta version of its latest update for Android users, which will make audio and video calling easy for users.

The feature was earlier announced by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta — Facebook and WhatsApp's parent company, on the online social media and social networking service. However, it was disabled due to unknown reasons for Android and iOS users.

The feature allows users to create a call link and is now finally available to be installed with the latest version of the social messaging application.

To find out if you have the feature enabled for your account, go to the calls tab to see the option to “create call link”. If you see the option, it means you can start creating a shareable link for calls.

You get to choose if you want to make an audio or video call. These calls can also be converted to group call if joined by over two people. Additionally, the calls are end-to-end encrypted and no one else can neither join them or listen to the call's contents.

Users can share links with only those whom they want to include in the call and people you trust. The call-maker's number will be visible to everyone who is on the call.

