Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

ICC approves 4 replacements ahead of men's T20 World Cup

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

(L to R) Sri Lankas Kasun Rajitha and Ashen Bandara, UAEs Fahad Nawaz, and Englands  Tymal Mills. — Twitter
The Event Technical Committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved four player replacements.

In the Sri Lanka squad, Kasun Rajitha has replaced Dushmantha Chameera who was ruled out due to a torn left calf muscle. Rajitha is currently in Sri Lanka and will be travelling to Australia as soon as possible. In addition, Danushka Gunathilaka, who has a left hamstring tear, will be replaced by travelling reserve Ashen Bandara.

In the United Arab Emirates squad, the travelling reserve Fahad Nawaz has replaced Zawar Farid who has fractured his left foot. Finally, England’s Tymal Mills, who is already in Australia, is going to replace Reece Topley, who has an injured left ankle.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 consists of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager Cricket (Chair); Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events; Peter Roach, Cricket Australia, Shane Doyle, Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee; Shaun Pollock (Independent), and Ian Bishop (Independent).

