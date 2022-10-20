 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Imran Khan approaches SC for probe into PM House audio leaks

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a seminar.  — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday filed a plea in the Supreme Court for the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) or a judicial commission to probe the PM House audio leaks.

In his plea, the PTI chief has also urged the top court to declare the surveillance, data recording and audio leaks of the PM House and PMO illegal.

The former prime minister has also urged the Supreme Court to hold the officials behind the audio leaks accountable.

“Government and related authorities be stopped from leaking more audios,” said the PTI chief. The ministries of Interior, Defence, IT, Information, PEMRA, Intelligence Bureau and FIA have been named as the respondents in the petition by the former premier.

Details to follow....

