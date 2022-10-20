Islamabad local govt polls scheduled for December 24

Image showing a board inscribed with the letters Election Commission of Pakistan. — Radio Pakistan

Vetting process would continue from November 15 to 18.

Candidates can file appeals between November 7 and 11.

Nomination papers can be withdrawn until November 30.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled the local body polls in the federal capital for December 24, 2022, its official docket showed on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by a spokesperson of the ECP, the nomination papers for the local government elections in Islamabad could be filed with the commission from November 07 to 11, while the vetting process would continue from November 15 to 18.

The candidates can appeal to challenge the returning officers’ decisions on the papers from November 21 to 23, while the rulings on these appeals would be announced till November 28.

The statement further said the nominations could be withdrawn until November 30.

The candidates would be allotted their election symbols by December 1, it added.

The ECP has also placed a ban on postings and transfers following the announcement of the schedule of the local government polls in the federal capital.

Moreover, all the political stakeholders have also been barred from commissioning and commencement of new development projects for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICP).

Earlier in May, the Islamabad High Court had shelved the local government polls in the federal capital.

