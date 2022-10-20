WATCH: Terrifying video shows what humans could evolve into

A collage from the video that shows human evolution according to AI.— Screengrab via Instagram

Artificial intelligence (AI) is impressing and shocking people every day. AI-generated artwork is making strides. For example, some artwork can be produced via simple prompts.

The possibilities are endless with AI-generated work. Many images have been emerging that show various types of work, from cute to horrible.



One content creator and digital artist have shared what AI believes humans could look like in the future based on the information about human evolution it already has.

Social media users have been shocked and fascinated at the same time by the short clip.

The video begins with an ape gradually turning into a human being. The human then slowly turns into a cyborg. Further evolution shows that the man turns into a robot completely and then eventually into a supercomputer.

A content creator who goes by the name Fabio Comparelli shared the video on Instagram. The clip has made rounds on Twitter as well.



"Oh look, it's Satan," a user commented with a screenshot of one of the frames.

"Can someone explain what the hell the AI is thinking when it draws "the future"?" asked another.

"Your work is beyond impressive," many appreciated the artist.

"I believe that humans are spiritual beings other than being evolution," a user shared.