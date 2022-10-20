 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Terrifying video shows what humans could evolve into

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

A collage from the video that shows human evolution according to AI.— Screengrab via Instagram
A collage from the video that shows human evolution according to AI.— Screengrab via Instagram

Artificial intelligence (AI) is impressing and shocking people every day. AI-generated artwork is making strides. For example, some artwork can be produced via simple prompts.

The possibilities are endless with AI-generated work. Many images have been emerging that show various types of work, from cute to horrible.

One content creator and digital artist have shared what AI believes humans could look like in the future based on the information about human evolution it already has.

Social media users have been shocked and fascinated at the same time by the short clip.

The video begins with an ape gradually turning into a human being. The human then slowly turns into a cyborg. Further evolution shows that the man turns into a robot completely and then eventually into a supercomputer.

A content creator who goes by the name Fabio Comparelli shared the video on Instagram. The clip has made rounds on Twitter as well.

"Oh look, it's Satan," a user commented with a screenshot of one of the frames.

"Can someone explain what the hell the AI is thinking when it draws "the future"?" asked another.

"Your work is beyond impressive," many appreciated the artist.

"I believe that humans are spiritual beings other than being evolution," a user shared.

More From Sci-Tech:

Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new Webb image

Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new Webb image
Original Flintstones?: First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

Original Flintstones?: First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
WhatsApp rolls out new business feature for users

WhatsApp rolls out new business feature for users
Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93

Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93
Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus

Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus

Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received US funding

Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received US funding
WhatsApp's new feature can make audio and video calling easy for you

WhatsApp's new feature can make audio and video calling easy for you
Leaked documents show more and more employees are leaving Amazon

Leaked documents show more and more employees are leaving Amazon
Taiwan's Foxconn unveils more electric vehicle prototypes

Taiwan's Foxconn unveils more electric vehicle prototypes
Slack boss says office time should be utilised better

Slack boss says office time should be utilised better
Elon Musk says SpaceX will keep funding Starlink in Ukraine despite losing money

Elon Musk says SpaceX will keep funding Starlink in Ukraine despite losing money
First space tourist of world books ride for the moon with wife

First space tourist of world books ride for the moon with wife