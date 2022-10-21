 
sports
Friday Oct 21 2022
SDSports desk

T20 World Cup: Shan Masood taken to hospital due to head injury

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Pakistans left-hand batter Shan Masood. — PCB
Pakistan's left-hand batter Shan Masood was moved to a hospital on Friday ahead of the crucial and much-awaited Pakistan and India T20 World Cup 2022 clash. 

The batter received a head injury during a practice session after a ball hit his head. 

During the practice session, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz played a shot and the ball hit Shan's head and injured him. 

"Shan Masood is being taken to hospital for scans after a ball hit him in the right hand side of his head during Pakistan's net session in MCG," said the PCB in a statement. 

Pakistan will take on India in their T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). 

