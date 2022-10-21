Princess Beatrice reminds fans of Kate Middleton’s ‘power’ look

Princess Beatrice recently left onlookers jaw-dropped with her classy appearance, reminding some of Kate Middleton’s famous ‘power’ look.

The 34-year-old princess got together with film director Ann Hu on the red carpet of the Confetti premiere.

Setting up fashion goals, the royal chose to wear a long grey coat and pair the outfit with stylish black boots.

The Burberry coat flaunted ruffle detail on the pockets which she carried over a black midi dress.

Adding a casual touch to her overall look, Beatrice left her hair loose, kept a natural make-up look, and avoided heavy jewellery.

The Princess of Wales rocked a similar look when she want to meet Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark in February.

Catherine donned a grey coat, black pumps and carried similar mini box handbag.

Said Cyrus - head of design at Catherine Walker, said that the brand is “for garments that are suitable for the role they are playing and match up to the power they have”.