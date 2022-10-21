 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice reminds fans of Kate Middleton’s ‘power’ look

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Princess Beatrice reminds fans of Kate Middleton’s ‘power’ look

Princess Beatrice recently left onlookers jaw-dropped with her classy appearance, reminding some of Kate Middleton’s famous ‘power’ look.

The 34-year-old princess got together with film director Ann Hu on the red carpet of the Confetti premiere.

Setting up fashion goals, the royal chose to wear a long grey coat and pair the outfit with stylish black boots.

The Burberry coat flaunted ruffle detail on the pockets which she carried over a black midi dress.

Adding a casual touch to her overall look, Beatrice left her hair loose, kept a natural make-up look, and avoided heavy jewellery.

Princess Beatrice reminds fans of Kate Middleton’s ‘power’ look

The Princess of Wales rocked a similar look when she want to meet Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark in February.

Catherine donned a grey coat, black pumps and carried similar mini box handbag.

Said Cyrus - head of design at Catherine Walker, said that the brand is “for garments that are suitable for the role they are playing and match up to the power they have”.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix's crackdown on 'password sharing' starts in 2023

Netflix's crackdown on 'password sharing' starts in 2023
Alec Baldwin film 'Rust' is not returning to New Mexico for reshoot: Report

Alec Baldwin film 'Rust' is not returning to New Mexico for reshoot: Report
Ye walks away from Piers Morgan show amid tense interview

Ye walks away from Piers Morgan show amid tense interview
BTS' Jin to join Coldplay Argentina concert next week: Report

BTS' Jin to join Coldplay Argentina concert next week: Report
Netflix ‘The Crown’ won’t include Princess Diana’s accident scene

Netflix ‘The Crown’ won’t include Princess Diana’s accident scene
Meghan Markle will help Hollywood create her character: 'Best laughs I've had'

Meghan Markle will help Hollywood create her character: 'Best laughs I've had'
Emily Ratajkowski says she feels new emotion 'every day' after divorce

Emily Ratajkowski says she feels new emotion 'every day' after divorce
Megan Fox 'forgot she has kids' in scathing insult on social media

Megan Fox 'forgot she has kids' in scathing insult on social media
Megyn Kelly details 'many lies' of Meghan Markle in latest video

Megyn Kelly details 'many lies' of Meghan Markle in latest video