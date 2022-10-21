 
sports
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-led side holds first training session ahead of Pak-India match

Pakistan cricket team practising at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MGC) on October 21, 2022. — PCB
MELBOURNE: Ahead of the much anticipated and high voltage T20 World Cup game between Pakistan and India, Babar Azam’s side held their first training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MGC) on Friday.

Pakistani players arrived at MCG at 2:00pm and trained till 5:30pm to work on their skills.

Pakistan’s opening partners comprising Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chose to practice as batting mates and went on nets to face different sets of bowlers together to further gel their partnership.

Pakistan batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. — PCB
First, they went to face fast bowlers in nets where they were challenged by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

Naseem looked in full rhythm during the session and tested the skills of the opening pair.

Pakistan bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan. — PCB
After pacers, the opening duo also faced spinners.

Babar was also seen spending time with a mentor and Australian batting legend Matthew Hayden. He was also seen doing extensive practice to improve his batting under Australian conditions. 

