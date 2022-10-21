 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has royals ‘hiding behind sofas’ with docu-series plans

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s plans for the release of her docuseries has left the Royal Family cowering in fear and ‘hiding behind sofas’.

Royal commentator Russell Myers issued this insight in his most recent interview with Express UK.

He first stated off addressing the “bomb” Meghan Markle appears to have dropped onto the entirety of Buckingham Palace.

Mr Myers was even quoted saying, “Yet another day, yet another interview with Meghan Markle, and she is now PRing herself over her podcast Archetypes.”

“But the one big revelation - we were debating this yesterday, the will they, won’t they appear in this Netflix drama - is that she has dropped the bomb.”

“This is happening. It is all happening. I imagine the Royal Family will be hiding behind the sofas waiting for this one,” he even added before concluding.

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?

Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?

Trevor Noah all set to appear on Netflix stand-up show: Watch

Trevor Noah all set to appear on Netflix stand-up show: Watch
‘The Crown’ will be ‘incredibly hard’ for William, Harry, revisiting Diana’s death

‘The Crown’ will be ‘incredibly hard’ for William, Harry, revisiting Diana’s death

Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ screening scrapped in Hong Kong

Batman film ‘The Dark Knight’ screening scrapped in Hong Kong
Holly Willoughby takes a much-needed break following 'queuegate' backlash

Holly Willoughby takes a much-needed break following 'queuegate' backlash
King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?

King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?
King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’

William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’
Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’
James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’

James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’
Megan Fox shares ‘healthy co-parenting relationship’ with ex Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox shares ‘healthy co-parenting relationship’ with ex Brian Austin Green
Charles warned ‘one chapter’ in Harry’s memoir could ‘spell big trouble’

Charles warned ‘one chapter’ in Harry’s memoir could ‘spell big trouble’