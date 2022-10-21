 
Friday Oct 21 2022
Holly Willoughby takes a much-needed break following 'queuegate' backlash

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Holly Willoughby is taking a much-needed break.

The TV personality, 41, appeared in high spirits ahead of her return to This Morning as she showed off her chic Halloween-inspired manicure on Thursday while enjoying a short break from her hosting duties.

ITV presenter and her co-host Phillip Schofield have been absent from This Morning all week due to their annual autumn holiday.

The blonde beauty, looked relaxed and fresh-faced as she went makeup free and flaunted her beautiful nails.

In a reel shared with fans on Instagram, Holly showed off a golden glow as she showcased her freshly-painted nails.

The bubbly star captioned her post with nails and witch emoji, with Halloween being marked on October 31.

Underneath her post, her This Morning co-star Alison Hammond commented: 'Cute nails,' alongside a love heart eye emoji.

Photo credits: DailyMail
It comes after Holly snuck out of the National Television Awards before the ceremony ended on Thursday, leaving Phillip Schofield to face the music as he was awkwardly asked about their 'queuegate' controversy.

The TV presenters were booed at the event when This Morning won the Best Daytime award, following allegations they had skipped the queue to see the Queen lying in state last month.


