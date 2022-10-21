 
sports
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

'Tennis mom': Sania Mirza teaches son how to play the sport

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

In this picture, Sania Mirza could be seen imparting some tennis skills to her three-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
In this picture, Sania Mirza could be seen imparting some tennis skills to her three-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian cricket star Sania Mirza, who is popular on social media for sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans on a day-to-day basis, uploaded a new video on Friday to melt many hearts.

In the video, the renowned athlete could be seen teaching her son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, some tennis skills while he could be seen standing on the tennis court with a racket in his hands. 

"Never thought I’d be a tennis mom … but here I am", Mirza wrote in the caption of the video.


According to the tag in her post, the practice session took place at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 

Commenting on the video, American tennis player Christina McHale wrote: "He’s so good!!!!"

"Lefty", commented professional tennis player Divij Sharan.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote: "Thank God he's not playing cricket".

"Masha Allah...new champion in making," a fourth follower chimed in.

Aside from the endearing comments, the video garnered more than 50,000 views within two hours of having been posted. 

More From Sports:

Shadab confident of another good show against India

Shadab confident of another good show against India
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-led side holds first training session ahead of Pak-India match

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-led side holds first training session ahead of Pak-India match
India's Pant gets 'goosebumps' playing Pakistan

India's Pant gets 'goosebumps' playing Pakistan
Ireland dump Windies from T20 World Cup, reach Super 12's

Ireland dump Windies from T20 World Cup, reach Super 12's
T20 World Cup: Shan Masood taken to hospital due to head injury

T20 World Cup: Shan Masood taken to hospital due to head injury

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan match schedule, squad for ICC event

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan match schedule, squad for ICC event
‘Always special playing against Pakistan’: Rishabh Pant says ahead of T20 World Cup clash

‘Always special playing against Pakistan’: Rishabh Pant says ahead of T20 World Cup clash
Squads for the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup

Squads for the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup
‘That isn’t our call,’ BCCI says on decision against touring Pakistan

‘That isn’t our call,’ BCCI says on decision against touring Pakistan
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests

India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Mendis fires Sri Lanka past Netherlands into T20 World Cup Super 12

Mendis fires Sri Lanka past Netherlands into T20 World Cup Super 12
Hosts Australia ready to click in T20 World Cup defence

Hosts Australia ready to click in T20 World Cup defence