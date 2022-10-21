'Tennis mom': Sania Mirza teaches son how to play the sport

In this picture, Sania Mirza could be seen imparting some tennis skills to her three-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian cricket star Sania Mirza, who is popular on social media for sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans on a day-to-day basis, uploaded a new video on Friday to melt many hearts.

In the video, the renowned athlete could be seen teaching her son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, some tennis skills while he could be seen standing on the tennis court with a racket in his hands.

"Never thought I’d be a tennis mom … but here I am", Mirza wrote in the caption of the video.





According to the tag in her post, the practice session took place at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Commenting on the video, American tennis player Christina McHale wrote: "He’s so good!!!!"

"Lefty", commented professional tennis player Divij Sharan.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote: "Thank God he's not playing cricket".

"Masha Allah...new champion in making," a fourth follower chimed in.

Aside from the endearing comments, the video garnered more than 50,000 views within two hours of having been posted.