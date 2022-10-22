 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Five donkeys taken to court for smuggling timber

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Image showing a drove of donkeys standing in a field. — AFP/ File
Image showing a drove of donkeys standing in a field. — AFP/ File

In a peculiar incident, five donkeys were presented before an assistant commissioner in Chitral in a case related to smuggling timber. 

The donkeys were taken into custody earlier by the police and later were produced in the court of Drosh Assistant Commissioner Tauseefullah for allegedly being involved in timber smuggling in the Drosh area of ​​Chitral.

The assistant commissioner had summoned these five donkeys as assets in the timber smuggling case. After a satisfactory inspection, the donkey and the timber sleeper were handed over to the forest department officials.

The assistant commissioner said that these donkeys are safe and have not been handed over to anyone. The donkeys are no longer being used in smuggling, he said.

The court was satisfied that the donkeys are in the custody of the concerned authorities.

