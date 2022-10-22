T20 World Cup: Babar Azam upbeat ahead of India clash, says Pakistan have match-winners

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam prepares for the net practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 21, 2022, in Melbourne. — AFP

Babar Azam speaks to journalists ahead of India clash.

Babar confirms Fakhar Zaman will not play against India.

Shan Masood has fully recovered, skipper adds.

MELBOURNE: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has backed his team ahead of the T20 World Cup game against India saying that he has full confidence in all members of the squad and any player can win a match for the team on any given day.

Talking to journalists at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Babar said that team doesn’t rely on two players and anyone can win the match for Pakistan.

“It is not a correct impression that our team is just a two men show,” the Pakistani captain responded when a journalist claimed that the Pakistan team mainly depends on the batting duo of Babar and Rizwan.

“We have players who can win matches and they’ve won games for Pakistan in past. As captain, I have full confidence in every member of my side,” said the Pakistani captain.

Pakistan have defeated India in two of their last three encounters in 12 months and Babar is confident of continuing with the momentum but warned against any complacency.

“In T20s, you can not afford mistakes and you can not take any team lightly. You’ve to be at your best,” he said.

“We have our plans in place and will try to execute them properly on Sunday,” Babar said.

The Pakistani captain added that players from both teams are respectful to each other on and off the field.

“As sportsmen, we are taught to respect our opponents and we have good terms with all the players; when we are competing, we give 100% for our team, rest we all are on good terms with each other,” he said.

Babar also confirmed that Fakhar Zaman will not be available for selection while Shan Masood is fully fit and available for the game against India.

“Fakhar is not fully fit yet, he will take a few more days so he is not available tomorrow. Shan has fully recovered and fully fit and has cleared his tests,” Babar said.

Replying to a question, the Pakistani captain said that weather is not in anyone’s control but he would like to see a contest of full 40 overs being played on Sunday.

However, he added that team is prepared for any situation.

Babar said that a final XI is in his mind but it will be finalised only after seeing the conditions.

The Pakistani skipper said that Haris Rauf has played a lot of cricket at MCG and has shared information about the venue.

He also praised the fast bowler for his recent performances.

“Haris has been an outstanding bowler for us and one of the most improved players we have. He recently played tremendously, especially in absence of Shaheen.” Babar said.

“Having players like Shadab and Nawaz also gives us an advantage, they’re sort of players who can bat any position for us,” the skipper added.