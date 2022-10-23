Pak vs India: Which player's wicket is Haris Rauf eying in today's clash

Pakistan´s Haris Rauf celebrates his wicket of Afganistan´s Azmatullah Omarzai during the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 19, 2022. — AFP

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has shared which player's wicket he has his eyes on in today's high-voltage match against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup.



The ICC shared a reel ahead of the most anticipated match where Rauf told responded to the question:

"In this tournament, who's wicket would you love to take?"

"Virat Kohli," the passionate fast bowler replied straight away.

Watch the reel here:

The adrenaline rush among cricket enthusiasts is getting stronger as the clock ticks on the big match at the T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today.

Haris is one of the fan favourites in the national squad due to his recent tremendous showings at the Asia Cup 2022, home series against England and tri-nation series in New Zealand.

The pacer could play a key role for the Men in Green not only due to his excellent form but also holding plenty of experience playing at the MCG as the lead pacer for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, told reporters on Saturday that Haris has been sharing information about MCG conditions with his team-mates.

“Haris has been an outstanding bowler for us and one of the most improved players in our team. He recently played tremendously, especially in Shaheen’s absence," the skipper said.