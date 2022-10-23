 
sports
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs India: Which player's wicket is Haris Rauf eying in today's clash

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Pakistan´s Haris Rauf celebrates his wicket of Afganistan´s Azmatullah Omarzai during the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 19, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan´s Haris Rauf celebrates his wicket of Afganistan´s Azmatullah Omarzai during the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 19, 2022. — AFP 

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has shared which player's wicket he has his eyes on in today's high-voltage match against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The ICC shared a reel ahead of the most anticipated match where Rauf told responded to the question:

"In this tournament, who's wicket would you love to take?"

"Virat Kohli," the passionate fast bowler replied straight away.

Watch the reel here:

The adrenaline rush among cricket enthusiasts is getting stronger as the clock ticks on the big match at the T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today.

Haris is one of the fan favourites in the national squad due to his recent tremendous showings at the Asia Cup 2022, home series against England and tri-nation series in New Zealand.

The pacer could play a key role for the Men in Green not only due to his excellent form but also holding plenty of experience playing at the MCG as the lead pacer for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, told reporters on Saturday that Haris has been sharing information about MCG conditions with his team-mates.

“Haris has been an outstanding bowler for us and one of the most improved players in our team. He recently played tremendously, especially in Shaheen’s absence," the skipper said.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: How much does Babar Azam rate his skills out of 100?

Pak vs Ind: How much does Babar Azam rate his skills out of 100?
Pak vs Ind: Fans likely to witness complete match between arch-rivals, as rain chances dwindle

Pak vs Ind: Fans likely to witness complete match between arch-rivals, as rain chances dwindle
T20 World Cup: Here's how Green Shirts describe Pakistan captain Babar Azam

T20 World Cup: Here's how Green Shirts describe Pakistan captain Babar Azam
'Show your best game': Ramiz Raja tells Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup

'Show your best game': Ramiz Raja tells Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup
Pak vs Ind: 'Not fully fit' Fakhar Zaman ruled out of T20 World Cup clash

Pak vs Ind: 'Not fully fit' Fakhar Zaman ruled out of T20 World Cup clash

T20 World Cup: Where to watch Pak vs Ind match live?

T20 World Cup: Where to watch Pak vs Ind match live?
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam upbeat ahead of India clash, says Pakistan have match-winners

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam upbeat ahead of India clash, says Pakistan have match-winners
T20 World Cup: How much loss will ICC suffer if Pakistan-India match gets cancelled?

T20 World Cup: How much loss will ICC suffer if Pakistan-India match gets cancelled?
New Zealand thrash defending champions Australia at T20 World Cup

New Zealand thrash defending champions Australia at T20 World Cup
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma breaks silence on Pakistan tour controversy

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma breaks silence on Pakistan tour controversy
T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's Masood clears tests after blow to head

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's Masood clears tests after blow to head
'Tennis mom': Sania Mirza teaches son how to play the sport

'Tennis mom': Sania Mirza teaches son how to play the sport