T20 World Cup: Here's how Green Shirts describe Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Illustration depicting Pakistan captain Babar Azam as a king sitting on a throne with the bat as his sword. — ICC/Twitter/@ICC

MELBOURNE: Ahead of Pakistan's first game in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan's squad has been either busy practising or keeping fans entertained with their fun, light-hearted videos on social media.

One such video — posted by the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Instagram — has garnered immense traction and warmth from cricket fanatics, particularly those in Pakistan, for the squad's praise for captain Babar Azam.

In the ICC's video, Green Shirts including Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Shan Masood are asked to describe the skipper in one word.

Responding to the question "Describe Babar Azam in one word?" the boys come up with interesting adjectives to shower their reverence.

While Zaman struggles to think of one word for the talented batter, Haris, Shadab and Shan respond quickly.

"Consistent performances," Haris quips.

Shadab calls his captain "King badshah".

Shan sticks with an all-encompassing adjective "classy" to describe the skipper.

"I don't have to add anything to that, you can just see it," he adds.

ICC, taking to Twitter, also shared an illustration depicting Babar as a king sat on a throne referring to him as "The Badshah".

Pakistan will be playing their first match of the mega tournament against India tomorrow (Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).



Fans, with bated breath, are waiting for the much-anticipated game of the event.