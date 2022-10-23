 
sports
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam talks about his 'serious' photoshoot with Rohit Sharma

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and India captain Rohit Sharma. — ICC
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and India captain Rohit Sharma. — ICC

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam revealed that his photoshoot with India captain Rohit Sharma — in which both of them were laughing — was supposed to be "serious" and "aggressive". 

Ahead of the World Cup, pictures of both the captains laughing and having a good time together went viral and cricket fans absolutely loved them. 

In a reel shared by International Cricket Council (ICC), Babar shared that those were "serious headshots". 

"We were looking at each other eye to eye. During such shoots, when one is looking at someone else continuously, we break into laughter at some point and that is what happened there," said Babar. 

The star player said that it was a funny moment while enjoying with each other. 

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India are all ready to face each other in today's T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

