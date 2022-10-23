Pak vs Ind: Relive arch-rivals 'colourful' T20 World Cup history





Pakistan skipper Babar Azam playing a shot. — AFP/File

Pakistan and India's decades old cricket rivalry will be seen in today's much-awaited T20 World Cup clash.

Cricket matches between the two nations are one of the most watched events in the sport's history.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video for the fans to revisit the T20 World Cup history of the arch-rivals.

Here's the video:

Pakistan and India both have won the T20 World Cup once.

Pakistan are all set to face India in their first T20 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MGC) at 1pm.

