 
sports
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Ind: Relive arch-rivals 'colourful' T20 World Cup history

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022


Pakistan skipper Babar Azam playing a shot. — AFP/File
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam playing a shot. — AFP/File

Pakistan and India's decades old cricket rivalry will be seen in today's much-awaited T20 World Cup clash. 

Cricket matches between the two nations are one of the most watched events in the sport's history. 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video for the fans to revisit the T20 World Cup history of the arch-rivals. 

Here's the video: 

Pakistan and India both have won the T20 World Cup once. 

Pakistan are all set to face India in their first T20 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MGC) at 1pm. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: Fans upset over Mohammad Rizwan's dismal performance

Pak vs Ind: Fans upset over Mohammad Rizwan's dismal performance
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam's early dismissal leaves fans disappointed

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam's early dismissal leaves fans disappointed
Mendis shines as Sri Lanka thump Ireland by nine wickets

Mendis shines as Sri Lanka thump Ireland by nine wickets
Pak vs Ind: Major breakthrough for India as Babar, Rizwan head back to pavilion

Pak vs Ind: Major breakthrough for India as Babar, Rizwan head back to pavilion
Pak vs Ind: Shan Masood identifies two Pakistani players to watch out in T20 World Cup

Pak vs Ind: Shan Masood identifies two Pakistani players to watch out in T20 World Cup
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam talks about his 'serious' photoshoot with Rohit Sharma

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam talks about his 'serious' photoshoot with Rohit Sharma
Pak vs India: Which player's wicket is Haris Rauf eying in today's clash

Pak vs India: Which player's wicket is Haris Rauf eying in today's clash
Pak vs Ind: How much does Babar Azam rate his skills out of 100?

Pak vs Ind: How much does Babar Azam rate his skills out of 100?
Pak vs Ind: Fans likely to witness complete match between arch-rivals, as chances of rain dwindle

Pak vs Ind: Fans likely to witness complete match between arch-rivals, as chances of rain dwindle
T20 World Cup: Here's how Green Shirts describe Pakistan captain Babar Azam

T20 World Cup: Here's how Green Shirts describe Pakistan captain Babar Azam
'Show your best game': Ramiz Raja tells Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup

'Show your best game': Ramiz Raja tells Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup
Pak vs Ind: 'Not fully fit' Fakhar Zaman ruled out of T20 World Cup clash

Pak vs Ind: 'Not fully fit' Fakhar Zaman ruled out of T20 World Cup clash