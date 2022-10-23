 
Sunday Oct 23 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle should thank briefcase job, might 'not have met Prince Harry'

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Meghan Markle only met Prince Harry because of her former acting credentials, says former star.

The Duchess of Sussex co-star and ex-briefcase model on Deal Or No Deal, Lisa Gleave, says Meghan should be thankful for landing a role on the game show.

She told the Daily Mail: "She was a struggling actress and I think if it wasn't for Deal Or No Deal she probably wouldn't be where she is now. She might not have met Harry, she might not have been cast on Suits."

This comes after Meghan criticised the game show for reducing her to a 'bimbo' and making her feel worthless.

The mother-of-two said on episode six of Archetypes: "And by the way I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me but that wasn't the focus of why we were there."

"And I'd end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.

"I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that's how it felt for me at the time. Being reduced to this specific archetype."

