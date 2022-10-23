 
Sunday Oct 23 2022
Dockrell plays against Sri Lanka despite positive COVID test

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Ireland´s Curtis Campher and George Dockrell celebrate their victory during the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Ireland and Scotland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 19, 2022.— AFP
Ireland´s Curtis Campher and George Dockrell celebrate their victory during the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Ireland and Scotland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 19, 2022.— AFP

  • Ireland's Dockrell on Sunday took field against Sri Lanka.
  • Positive COVID test does not stop him from playing: ICC.
  • Dockrell was said to have "mild" symptoms.

HOBART: Ireland's George Dockrell on Sunday took field against Sri Lanka in his team's opening Super 12 match at the Twenty20 World Cup despite testing positive for COVID-19.

"Cricket Ireland confirmed the 30-year-old has been identified as 'potentially positive' for COVID-19," the International Cricket Council said.

"Under the current regulations, a positive test does not stop Dockrell from playing in T20 World Cup matches or training with his teammates though he must travel separately to the squad on match and training days," said the ICC.

Dockrell, who scored 14 in Ireland's 128-8 against Sri Lanka on Sunday, was said to have "mild" symptoms.

His movements will be managed as Ireland travel to Melbourne where they are due to play England on Wednesday and then Afghanistan on Friday.

