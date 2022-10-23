Meghan Markle reacts to 'Deal or No Deal’ backlash with retail-therapy in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle, who came under fire for her 'Deal or No Deal' comments, enjoyed retail-therapy with her pal in Montecito, apparently responding to the critic with her outing in chic outfit.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was slammed as a ‘hypocrite’ for taking NSFW acting gig post-game show exit, was seen enjoying outing with her pal this weekend.

Meghan shunned the criticism and amazed onlookers with her stunning appearance as she stepped out for shopping in her tony town of Montecito and had lunch with her friend.

The Duchess of Sussex dazzled in a dark jumpsuit with harem pants, an oversized brown hat. Prince Harry's wife slung a neutral olive-hued sweater over her shoulders to elevate her look.

Lilibet's mom was all smiles while shopping with a friend for home goods at gourmet food boutique Pierre La Fond. Her outing comes after she was slammed for her comments.

Meghan's fellow briefcase holders Claudia Jordan and model Donna Feldman also disputed the Duchess' claims about the show.