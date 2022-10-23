‘Countryfile’ star Charlotte Smith heaps praises on Helen Skelton: 'I’m so proud’

Charlotte Smith has lavished praise on Helen Skelton, saying she is very proud of her.

Strictly star is currently tearing up the ballroom with her dance partner Gorka Marquez.

Spanish pro-Gorka delivered a passionate speech at the weekend encouraging Helen to have more self-belief, and her Countryfile co-star Charlotte Smith says the "fantastic" presenter can achieve anything she puts her mind to.

In an exclusive interview to support Countryfile's Ramble for Children In Need, Charlotte says: "There is nothing Helen Skelton can't do. I'm pretty sure if you said to Helen Skelton 'we need to go to Mars,' she'd find a way of doing it. She's the most fantastic woman. I'm really, really proud of her."

His dancing ability certainly took Charlotte by surprise following a fond Children In Need project they worked on together years ago.

Charlotte is the first to admit Countryfile is one of the less glamorous shows on TV, with no need for a hair and makeup department as its presenters explore the great outdoors in all conditions.