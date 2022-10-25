Muhammad Irfan Jr's fast bowling impresses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

SYDNEY: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan Junior gained massive praise from India's skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli.



Irfan Jr, who is currently in Sydney and playing for the Western Suburb District, faced the Indian players in a net session at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Indian players commended Irfan's fast bowling during the net session and Rohit told the Pakistani player to bowl more.

The fast bowler suffered from fitness issues and was not included in the team for the T20 World Cup even after getting fit.

Irfan, while talking about the session, said that he bowled really well and he is in complete rhythm.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli complimented me a lot and it felt really good," he said, adding that he will participate in the net session tomorrow (Wednesday) as well.

The pacer has also played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Lahore Qalandars.