Pakistan to witness second partial solar eclipse today

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022
KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday said the country will witness its second partial solar eclipse today (October 25).
According to the notification issued by the PMD, the solar eclipse will be partially visible in Pakistan.
"The second partial solar eclipse on 25th October, 2022. It will be visible from most of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and Western parts of Asia," the statement further said.
The Met Dept said that the eclipse can be witnessed at 1:58pm Pakistani time, while it would be at its peak at 4:00pm and end at 6:02pm.
Here are the timings for the partial eclipse at major cities of Pakistan and their corresponding timings:
|S.No.
|Major cities
|Coverage (%)
|Begin time
|Max time
|End time
|Eclipse type
|1
|Islamabad
|64.5
|15:43 PST
|16:50 PST
|17:22 PST
|Partial
|2
|Lahore
|60.7
|15:49 PST
|16:54 PST
|17:20 PST
|Partial
|3
|Karachi
|50.0
|15:57 PST
|17:01 PST
|17:56 PST
|Partial
|4
|Peshawar
|65.2
|15:41 PST
|16:49 PST
|17:28 PST
|Partial
|5
|Quetta
|59.7
|15:44 PST
|16:53 PST
|17:51 PST
|Partial
According to New York Times, partial eclipses occur are more common than total eclipses, when the moon fully blocks out the sun.