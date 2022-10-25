 
Pakistan to witness second partial solar eclipse today

A partial solar eclipse. — AFP
  • Eclipse can be witnessed at 1:58pm Pakistani time.
  • To be visible in most of Europe, Northern Africa, Middle East and Western parts of Asia.
  • It would peak be at its peak at 4:00pm.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday said the country will witness its second partial solar eclipse today (October 25).

According to the notification issued by the PMD, the solar eclipse will be partially visible in Pakistan.

"The second partial solar eclipse on 25th October, 2022. It will be visible from most of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and Western parts of Asia," the statement further said. 

The Met Dept said that the eclipse can be witnessed at 1:58pm Pakistani time, while it would be at its peak at 4:00pm and end at 6:02pm. 

Here are the timings for the partial eclipse at major cities of Pakistan and their corresponding timings:

S.No. Major citiesCoverage (%)Begin timeMax timeEnd time Eclipse type 
1Islamabad64.5 
15:43 PST
16:50 PST
17:22 PST
Partial
2Lahore 60.7
15:49 PST 
16:54 PST
17:20 PST
Partial
3Karachi 50.0
15:57 PST
17:01 PST 
17:56 PST
Partial
4Peshawar 65.2
15:41 PST
16:49 PST
17:28 PST
Partial
5Quetta 59.7
15:44 PST
16:53 PST
17:51 PST
Partial

According to New York Times, partial eclipses occur are more common than total eclipses, when the moon fully blocks out the sun. 

