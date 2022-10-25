Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows

Meghan Markle is shedding light on the Black woman stereotypes on her podcast.

Speaking with Issa Rae and Ziwe on episode seven of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex talked about 'Angry Black Woman' Myth.

Speaking from her experience, Meghan revealed: "I remember when I was auditioning, the idea of even black roles, and I remember those casting sheets, where the description of the character she always had to have an edge or an attitude."

Meghan went on to add that she is 43% Nigerian.



The Duchess then lauded Issa Rae is for striving "against those labels", helping to dispel the typecast of the "angry black woman."

Archetypes episode seven has dropped on Spotify this Tuesday