 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Meghan Markle is shedding light on the Black woman stereotypes on her podcast.

Speaking with Issa Rae and Ziwe on episode seven of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex talked about 'Angry Black Woman' Myth.

Speaking from her experience, Meghan revealed: "I remember when I was auditioning, the idea of even black roles, and I remember those casting sheets, where the description of the character she always had to have an edge or an attitude."

Meghan went on to add that she is 43% Nigerian.

The Duchess then lauded Issa Rae is for striving "against those labels", helping to dispel the typecast of the "angry black woman."

Archetypes episode seven has dropped on Spotify this Tuesday

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift gets candid about turning her ‘pain, suffering’ into hit tracks

Taylor Swift gets candid about turning her ‘pain, suffering’ into hit tracks
Will Smith hosts special screening of ‘Emancipation’ for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more

Will Smith hosts special screening of ‘Emancipation’ for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more

Taylor Swift drops music video ‘Bejeweled’, fans find easter eggs

Taylor Swift drops music video ‘Bejeweled’, fans find easter eggs
Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'

Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'
Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’

Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’
Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’

Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’
Kylie Jenner a laughing stock after branding herself 'Naturally gorgeous'

Kylie Jenner a laughing stock after branding herself 'Naturally gorgeous'
Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak

Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak
Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent

Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent
After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West

After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West
King Charles III appoints Rishi Sunak as UK PM in historic move

King Charles III appoints Rishi Sunak as UK PM in historic move