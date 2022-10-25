 
sports
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
SDSports desk

What's Karachi National Stadium's new name?

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

A general view of the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan March 4, 2021. — Reuters
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and National Bank of Pakistan signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the naming rights of one of the country’s most iconic Test venues — the National Stadium in Karachi.

As such, the venue will now be known as the National Bank Cricket Arena, a statement from the cricket board said Tuesday.

Besides the naming rights agreement, the PCB and NBP will also collaborate and partner on sponsoring initiatives to promote and develop grassroots cricket across the country, including supporting the PCB initiatives of scouting local talent in the rural areas of Pakistan.

As per the MoU, the National Bank of Pakistan will be allowed to use the venue nomenclature and signage outside the playing area.

