Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Kim Kardashian posts family photos from her 'extravagant' birthday

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Kim Kardashian posts family photos from her 'extravagant' birthday

Kim Kardashian had a family dinner in honor of her 42nd birthday, shared photos with her sister.

The Kardashians star's birthday was on Friday, she posted a carousel of snaps on Instagram on Tuesday from her celebratory dinner. 

Kim hosted the gathering on her birthday, reported TMZ. In the first photo she posed with all of her sisters: Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The birthday girl wore a black bra and matching high-waist bottoms, covered with a sheer strapless lace dress, while Kourtney and Kylie, 25, both opted for short black dresses. 

In another photo, Kim smiled while sitting behind a fancy floral cake. Her childhood friend Allison Statter also attended her birthday, along with KKW Brands Chief Brand Officer Tracy Romulus, Poosh Chief Content Officer Sarah Howard and longtime family friend Stephanie Shepherd also appeared.

