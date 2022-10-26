'Disgusting': Sunak draws criticism as he reappoints India-origin Suella Braverman

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stands outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022.— Reuters

British prime minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism Tuesday for bringing back Indian-origin Suella Braverman as the home secretary in his newly-formed cabinet.

A couple of hours after he promised the party with "professionalism and accountability", Sunak reappointed Braverman who was sacked by ex-PM Lizz Truss for a technical breach of government rules.

Her reinstatement drew criticism from across the country, especially from the opposition Labour Party.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper alleged that Sunak was putting his party ahead of the country.



"She resigned for breaches of the ministerial code, security lapses, sending sensitive government information through unauthorised personal channels," Cooper told the Guardian.

Caroline Lucas, a Member of Parliament pointed out Braverman's acts that led to her resignation a week ago.



She wrote: "Rishi Sunak at lunchtime: 'This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. Rishi Sunak in the afternoon: *re-appoints Suella Braverman*."



Steve Peers, a professor at the University of Essex, called it a "truly terrible appointment".



Social media users have called the step "disgraceful", "disgusting", and even "distressing" and "depressing".

"The silver of hope is already being dashed," a Twitter user said.

"Any credibility for him now has gone!" added another.

Labour MP Chris Bryant said the reappointing Braverman was not "sensible".

Sunak or the party have not yet commented on the matter.


