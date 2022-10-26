 
PTI reveals strategy for October 28 long march

PTI Chairman Imran Khan leads partys Azadi March headed toward Islamabad on May 25, 2022. — Reuters/File
  • Khan instructs to march during the day, stop at night.
  • PTI chief claims no need of election campaign after march.
  • March to begin from Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

LAHORE: With just a day remaining for the PTI’s long march to begin, chairman Imran Khan Wednesday spoke with the party’s parliamentary members, reminding them that the long march is not a regular protest and is now a “high-level” matter.

“The time has now passed. Now, it’s just the march,” he said, adding that the party won’t need an election campaign after the march.

"The march will be peaceful. There will be no fighting," Khan told his party members.

Sharing the strategy regarding the long march, Khan said: “There will be a rally every day from 11:00 am to 05:00 pm. We will march during the day and stop at night. Every evening, people from the respective districts will stay together.”

Khan added that the PTI [members] will be guests to Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in Gujrat and will reach Islamabad on Friday.

Commenting on the long march’s management, the PTI chief revealed that responsibilities have been determined and everyone’s performance will be reviewed, which will also determine if they get the party’s ticket or not in the next elections.

Speaking about the government’s steps to tackle the long march, the PTI chairman said: “If they [government] do something during the march, it will be [considered] contempt of court.”

Khan reminded his party members that they had protested through a sit-in for 126 days in 2014.

He also spoke about the chaos that ensued on PTI’s long march held in May and said: “Faces of people inflicting violence on May 25 are still visible."

Jalsas, sit-in to begin on  November 4

PTI leader and former minister Asad Umar also took to Twitter to share the party's schedule for the jalsas and sit-ins in the federal capital.

"Application for jalsas / sit-in starting from November 4th in the ground between G9 and H9 delivered to DC Islamabad," he tweeted.

Umar shared that October 28 will be the first day of the long march, which will begin from Liberty Chowk in Lahore and travel to Ichhra, Mazang, and Data Darbar from Ferozpur Road, to eventually reach Azadi Chowk. The next day, he wrote in his tweet, the march will start its journey toward Islamabad via the Grant Trunk Road.

"It is time for Pakistan's true freedom," he tweeted.

Umar also shared that the PTI chief will leave Lahore on October 29 and will reach Islamabad on November 4 after commuting through Muridke, Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sialkot, Sambaryal, Wazirabad, Gujarat, Lala Musa, Kharian, Jhelum, Gujar Khan, and Rawalpindi.

He added that all other convoys will also reach the federal capital on the same day.


