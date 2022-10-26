More Sindh Police personnel to leave for Islamabad ahead of PTI's long march

1,000 more Sindh Police personnel will be sent to Islamabad.

Step taken to ensure added security in capital city.

Several officers of Sindh Police, FC already in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: After PTI's long march call by its chairman, Imran Khan, additional personnel of Sindh Police are set to leave for the federal capital to ensure extra security.

At least 1,000 more police personnel from Sindh are prepared to leave for Islamabad to deal with any unforeseen situations that may unfold as the long march heads Islamabad.

The decision was taken after Khan, a day earlier, announced that his party's long march will begin on October 28 (Friday) from Lahore's Liberty Chowk in the morning despite the government's repeated warnings to the former premier and PTI.

Earlier today, PTI's Opposition Leader in Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh filed a petition in the Sindh High Court stating that the Inspector-General Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, as well as the federal and Sindh governments, should call the 6,000 police personnel back from Islamabad to prevent street crime in Karachi and help the flood-hit population — where they are needed most.

The personnel, which will be sent to the capital, have received training at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Elite Police Training Centre in Razzakabad, Karachi. Ahead of their departure preparations, they were asked to gather at the training centre's ground and will be sent to Islamabad anytime via train.

On October 24, around 6,000 Sindh police personnel, 90 platoons, and 2,667 personnel of the Frontier Corps(FC) reached Islamabad.



FC personnel, according to sources, have been staying in the Faisal Mosque's yard, while the police personnel have been accommodated at the Haji Camp.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court rejected the federal government's request to immediately stop Khan's long march to Islamabad, with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial advising the government to hold talks with the former prime minister.