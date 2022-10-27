 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry memoir ‘Spare’ will be ‘a bit of damp squib’

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare has been garnering massive attention since the news of its name, front page and other details broke.

However, a royal expert predicted that the book allegedly containing the “big truth” might prove to be a bit of a “damp squib”.

In her piece for news.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser said: “If the book might turn out to be a bit of a dud, that would be quite the turn up for the books given that the speculation about the memoir has focused on just how devastatingly the duke might unleash on his father and his stepmother.

"It would be perfectly understandable if Harry has been having second, third or 17th thoughts about this autobiography,” she added.

"If he is going to tell-all in the most literal sense, it could very likely represent the final torching of whatever rickety bridges remain between himself and his family,” Daniela added.

