 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan booed with 'ghari chor' chants in Lahore

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday was booed with ghari chor (watch stealer) chants within the vicinity of the civil courts in the provincial capital of Punjab.

In a video circulating on social media, the former prime minister could be seen emerging out of a gate at the Awan-e-Adal (Civil Courts Lahore) surrounded by his party workers and security personnel when people standing there started chanting the derogatory slogan with reference to the Toshakhana controversy. 

In the video, a PTI supporter accompanying Khan could also be seen shoving a man for chanting slogans. 

Khan has granted a cheque worth Rs50 million to the Lahore Bar and invited the lawyers to participate in his party's upcoming long march. Aside from that, the PTI chief also announced the provision of health cards to lawyers and also promised to upgrade a hospital for them.

Khan also said that a Lawyers' Protection Bill will be passed by the Punjab Assembly. 

On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a consensus verdict related to the Toshakana reference, disqualified Khan and ruled that the PTI chairman was no more a member of the National Assembly.

"Criminal proceedings will be initiated against the PTI chairman for misdeclaration," the verdict said.

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p). Under the said article, a lawmaker is disqualified for the time being from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or of a provincial assembly.

