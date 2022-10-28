MPA Khurram Laghari announces decision to leave PTI hours before long march

Khurram Laghari claims five more MPAs have decided to leave the party.

We were shown "something else" but "something else" was seen practically, he says.

Says they are likely to resign from the assembly as well.

With PTI's long march yet to start and day after DGS ISI and ISPR's press conference, the party's Punjab Assembly lawmaker Khurram Sohail Khan Laghari announced on Thursday that he will be leaving the Imran Khan-led party.

Speaking to Geo.tv on Friday, Laghari claimed that five more MPAs have decided to leave the PTI.

"It is possible that we might also resign from the assembly," said Laghari. He added that they are likely to resign from the Punjab Assembly in the next three to four days.

Lahari expressed his concerns regarding the Punjab Assembly cabinet, saying that they should know the criteria for appointing a minister.

Laghari contested in the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate. He later joined the PTI after the 2018 polls.

The PTI MPA served as the special assistant to the chief minister during Usman Buzdar's tenure but he was removed from his position in 2020.