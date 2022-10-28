Angry mob lynches 2 men after child abduction rumours in Karachi's Machhar Colony

Men killed by the angry mob were employees of a telecommunication company. — Twitter/File

Locals say men were trying to abduct children.

Both men succumbed to injuries right away.

SSP Kiamari says incident being probed.

KARACHI: Two men were tortured and lynched by an angry mob in Karachi's Machhar Colony following child abduction rumours being linked to them.

After arriving at the crime scene, the police were informed by locals that the two men were trying to kidnap children. After being caught red-handed, they were lynched by the people after being severely tortured. Police said that both men succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The deputy inspector-general (DIG South), meanwhile, has taken notice of the lynching and has sought a report regarding the matter from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kiamari Fida Hussain Janwari.

According to the SSP Kiamari, both men were employees of a telecommunication company.

“All aspects of the incident are being investigated,” he said, adding that all those involved in the incident would be dealt with according to the law.

