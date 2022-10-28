 
sports
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Malala Yousafzai poses with tennis queens Venus and Serena Williams in throwback snapshot

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

(Left to right) Tennis sensations Venus Williams and Serena Williams, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, and her husband Asser Malik. — Instagram/asser.malik
(Left to right) Tennis sensations Venus Williams and Serena Williams, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, and her husband Asser Malik. — Instagram/asser.malik

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's husband Asser Malik on Friday took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback snapshot in which the couple could be seen posing with American tennis queens, Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

"In [GOAT] territory," Asser wrote in the caption to show how the couple felt privileged to pose alongside the two all-time tennis greats. In Internet slang GOAT is abbreviated as "greatest of all time".

The picture, according to tennis.com, was captured at the "HISTORY Talks," a live event in Washington DC that brought together cultural and world leaders in a conversation.

"Lovely caption," one of the users commented on the post.

"Omg!!" another one chimed in.

"Nice Asser sir," a third Instagrammer wrote. 

Asser is known for frequently sharing glimpses of the couples' life on social media. The young couple tied the nuptial knot on November 9, 2021, in a private ceremony among friends and family in Birmingham.

More From Sports:

Sania Mirza urges fans to 'trust Allah' during distressful times

Sania Mirza urges fans to 'trust Allah' during distressful times
PTI MPA Khurram Laghari takes U-turn, claims to stand with Imran Khan

PTI MPA Khurram Laghari takes U-turn, claims to stand with Imran Khan
Samar Khan successfully summits virgin peak of 5,610m

Samar Khan successfully summits virgin peak of 5,610m
Govt to reopen schools in Sindh's flood-hit areas: minister

Govt to reopen schools in Sindh's flood-hit areas: minister
UNICEF sees more climate disasters in Pakistan after cataclysmic floods

UNICEF sees more climate disasters in Pakistan after cataclysmic floods
Imran Khan becomes Indian journalist's 'most favourite' for anti-establishment remarks

Imran Khan becomes Indian journalist's 'most favourite' for anti-establishment remarks
T20 World Cup: 'Ramiz Raja should step down'

T20 World Cup: 'Ramiz Raja should step down'
Shadab Khan breaks into tears as Zimbabwe outfight Pakistan

Shadab Khan breaks into tears as Zimbabwe outfight Pakistan
Rana Sanaullah rejects Azam Swati's allegations 'defaming' state institutions

Rana Sanaullah rejects Azam Swati's allegations 'defaming' state institutions

Angry mob lynches 2 men after child abduction rumours in Karachi's Machhar Colony

Angry mob lynches 2 men after child abduction rumours in Karachi's Machhar Colony
FO denies writing to Dubai authorities for Arshad Sharif's handover

FO denies writing to Dubai authorities for Arshad Sharif's handover
South Africa's Rilee Rossouw determined to continue his roller-coaster ride

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw determined to continue his roller-coaster ride