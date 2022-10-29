 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

ECP summons Imran Khan for violating code of conduct in Kurram

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

ECP summons Imran Khan for violating the code of conduct in Kurram. Geo News/File
ECP summons Imran Khan for violating the code of conduct in Kurram. Geo News/File

  • The ECP issued notices to Imran Khan and a KP minister over a code of conduct violation.
  • The by-election in the NA-45 will be held tomorrow.
  • Imran Khan is contesting the by-polls in Kurram.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned Chairman PTI Imran Khan and a minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on November 1 for violating the code of conduct in NA-45 Kurram. 

Imran Khan is contesting the polls for the National Assembly seat from Kurram. The electoral body has issued notices to him and KP Minister for Settlement Iqbal Wazir.

By-poll in the NA-45 will be held tomorrow.

The electoral body received a report from the district monitoring officer Kurram that Iqbal Wazir violated the ECP's code of conduct. According to the report, the KP MPA was fined Rs 30,000 for continuously violating the code of conduct. However, the minister has not yet paid the fine.

It is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the commission to make such arrangements for the election so that the election is free and fair. 

The report said that the election campaign of the provincial minister is being influenced by using government resources, which is against Article 218 (3) of the Constitution and it is the responsibility of the commission to take legal action against the violators. 

Under Section 182 of the Elections Act 2017, the time for the campaigning will end at 12 o’clock on Friday, and hence no candidate can campaign after 12 o’clock. According to the ECP spokesperson, the violators can be imprisoned for up to two years or fined up to Rs 10,000 or both.

More From Pakistan:

Rana Sanaullah asks Imran Khan to hold talks with PDM unconditionally

Rana Sanaullah asks Imran Khan to hold talks with PDM unconditionally
Punjab CM directs fool-proof security for PTI's long march

Punjab CM directs fool-proof security for PTI's long march
PPP Raza Rabbani proposes President Alvi's impeachment

PPP Raza Rabbani proposes President Alvi's impeachment
FIA summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi to probe cypher audio leak

FIA summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi to probe cypher audio leak
Not coming to Pakistan for Arshad Sharif's murder probe: ARY's Salman Iqbal

Not coming to Pakistan for Arshad Sharif's murder probe: ARY's Salman Iqbal
Imran Khan seeks no intervention, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Imran Khan seeks no intervention, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi
London police arrest PTI supporter Shayan Ali outside Avenfield apartment

London police arrest PTI supporter Shayan Ali outside Avenfield apartment
Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer
Armed groups led by PTI leaders to create chaos during long march, report warns govt

Armed groups led by PTI leaders to create chaos during long march, report warns govt
Told workers to chant 'ghari chor' slogans whenever they see Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

Told workers to chant 'ghari chor' slogans whenever they see Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah
PTI MPA Khurram Laghari takes U-turn, claims to stand with Imran Khan

PTI MPA Khurram Laghari takes U-turn, claims to stand with Imran Khan
Malala Yousafzai poses with tennis queens Venus and Serena Williams in throwback snapshot

Malala Yousafzai poses with tennis queens Venus and Serena Williams in throwback snapshot