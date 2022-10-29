Dolly Parton announces retirement from touring: 'like to stay closer to home with husband’

Dolly Parton shocked the world by announcing her retirement from touring.

The country music legend, 76, said "it takes so much time and energy" to perform at shows and added that she wants to spend more time with her husband Carl Thomas Dean as they get older.

Dolly has enjoyed an incredible career, having composed more than 3,000 songs including Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You - which became an international pop hit for the late Whitney Houston.

The singer spent her "whole life" travelling the world to go on tour, but will now be hanging up her guitar and country boots.

"I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then.

"Maybe do a long weekend of shows or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.

"I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy. I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time," Dolly said in an interview with Pollstar.

Dolly said she was worried "something could happen" to her loved ones if she were away on tour and she would be unable to help.

People flocked to Twitter to share their devastation at Dolly's retirement, with one person writing: "Dolly Parton won't tour again - *screams in agony*," another fan added: "Sad Day. Dolly Parton is retiring from touring."



