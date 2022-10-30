Netherlands win toss, bat against Pakistan in must-win match

Pakistan and Netherlands captains Babar Azam and Scott Edwards. — Twitter

PERTH: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan as both teams looked to stay alive at the Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday.

The Dutch are searching for their first points after they went down to Bangladesh and then table-toppers India in a wide-open Group 2.

Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover and Roelof van der Merwe return to the team.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are also without a point after two defeats and made one change from the side that were shocked by Zimbabwe at the same venue with Fakhar Zaman coming in for Haider Ali.

The Asian giants need to win their last three matches and hope other results go their way if they reach the semi-finals, as they did a year ago in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Netherlands XI: Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover