Kanye West blames ‘unknown power’ for $2 bn business loss amid anti-Semitic row

Kanye West has made a dramatic return to Instagram this week since he made anti-semitic posts that sparked a wave of backlash on the internet.

The rapper, who also goes by Ye, addressed the anti-Semitism row in a latest post, shared with his 18.4M followers on the platform

West claimed that he’s been ‘beat to a pulp’ after several top fashion and sports brands ended their partnerships with him following his anti-Semitic rants.

The Yeezy designer shared the message, with caption, “The “unknown powers” are trying to destroy my life off of a tweet."



He added, “So does this prove that my so called suspicion was true? Leading with love This is #lovespeech”

West’s message read, “Let’s see the contracts/ The film contracts/ The sports contracts/ The music contracts/ The mortgages.”

“Let’s see the contracts/ So we can or better yet will do better business/ I’ve been beat to a pulp and there’s still no accountability.”

In a separate Instagram post, the Donda rapper said, “I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I'm still alive."

"This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am," West wrote.