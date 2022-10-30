 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Journalist dies after being crushed under PTI's container amid long march

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Sadaf Naeem. — Twitter/File
Sadaf Naeem. — Twitter/File
  • Sadaf slipped and fell under Khan's container truck.
  • Khan announces to stop march after incident.
  • PM Shehbaz expresses sorrow on Sadaf's death.

Sadaf Naeem, a journalist working for a private news channel, Sunday died after being crushed under PTI's container while its long march was headed toward Kamoke from GT Road Lahore.

Following the incident, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced halting the march for the day and said it will continue tomorrow.

Speaking to the participants, Khan said that the march was supposed to move towards Kamoke, Gujranwala, today. "However, due to the tragic incident, we will stop the march immediately."

Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said that he would pray for the departed soul.

After the incident, the march was stopped at GT Road and Imran Khan stepped out of the container.

According to rescue officials, the reporter slipped and fell under Khan’s container while she was climbing down the one she was standing on already.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to share his grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the journalist's family.

"Deeply saddened by the death of reporter Sadaf Naeem after falling from a long march container. Cannot feel sad enough over this tragic incident. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking reporter. We pray for patience for the family of the deceased," he tweeted.

Punjab’s Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has regretted the incident and sent his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Sadaf’s family.

PTI leaders and former ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry expressed sorrow at the incident on Twitter.

“I’ve seldom seen reporters as courageous and hard-working as Sadaf. A brave girl. Her eyes lit up after I introduced her to Imran Khan as the bravest and most hard-working reporter. Who knew that the meeting will be the last one. May God have mercy on her,” Fawad wrote in his tweet.


More From Pakistan:

Magistrate approves two-day physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

Magistrate approves two-day physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari
Imran Khan spews venom against an institution that 'raised him': PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan spews venom against an institution that 'raised him': PM Shehbaz Sharif
Long-term Pak-US partnership restored: Ambassador Masood Khan

Long-term Pak-US partnership restored: Ambassador Masood Khan
Sindh needs world support to rebuild schools: Sardar Shah

Sindh needs world support to rebuild schools: Sardar Shah
Polling ends in NA-45 Kurram by-elections

Polling ends in NA-45 Kurram by-elections
Punjab ACE arrests Dost Mazari in land encroachment case

Punjab ACE arrests Dost Mazari in land encroachment case
Imran Khan offered to hold talks with govt: PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan offered to hold talks with govt: PM Shehbaz
Faisal Vawda questions termination from PTI

Faisal Vawda questions termination from PTI
IHC to hear Imran Khan's plea against disqualification next week

IHC to hear Imran Khan's plea against disqualification next week
PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Faisal Javed bicker over mic during long march

PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Faisal Javed bicker over mic during long march
Punjab refuses CCPO Lahore's transfer to Centre for third time

Punjab refuses CCPO Lahore's transfer to Centre for third time
Bilawal strongly condemns lynching of two men in Karachi's Machhar Colony

Bilawal strongly condemns lynching of two men in Karachi's Machhar Colony