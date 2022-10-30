 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

FM Bilawal expresses distress over South Korea's tragic Halloween incident

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Pakistans Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks during a press conference in Karachi on October 15, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks during a press conference in Karachi on October 15, 2022. — AFP

  • 'With our [South Korean] friends at this difficult hour," FM Bilawal.
  • 153 people died in Seoul's Halloween stampede.
  • Incident unfolded after crowd crammed an alley.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Sunday expressed distress over the tragedy that ensued amid Halloween celebrations in South Korea's capital of Seoul a day earlier.

At least 153 people were killed in a stampede in Seoul's nightlife area when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween crammed into an alley, emergency officials said.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister wrote: "The news of the tragedy in Seoul is deeply distressing. We are with our [South Korean] friends at this difficult hour."

FM Bilawal also extended his profound condolence and sympathies to the families of the victims who were killed in the incident.

"You are all in our thoughts and prayers," he tweeted reacting to the tragedy that unfolded on Saturday night.

Hundreds were also injured in the crush in Seoul's Itaewon district, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.

Many of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, the officials said.

The incident took place at about 10:20 pm. A large number of people fell down in the alley during the festivities, Choi said. Many of the party-goers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes moments before the stampede, with the police on hand in anticipation of the Halloween event at times having trouble maintaining control of the crowds.

With additional input from Reuters

More From Pakistan:

Journalist dies after being crushed under PTI's container amid long march

Journalist dies after being crushed under PTI's container amid long march
Why Imran Khan wears shades at night? Netizens curious

Why Imran Khan wears shades at night? Netizens curious
Magistrate approves two-day physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

Magistrate approves two-day physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari
Imran Khan spews venom against an institution that 'raised him': PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan spews venom against an institution that 'raised him': PM Shehbaz Sharif
Long-term Pak-US partnership restored: Ambassador Masood Khan

Long-term Pak-US partnership restored: Ambassador Masood Khan
Sindh needs world support to rebuild schools: Sardar Shah

Sindh needs world support to rebuild schools: Sardar Shah
Imran Khan leads NA-45 Kurram by-elections, unofficial results show

Imran Khan leads NA-45 Kurram by-elections, unofficial results show
Punjab ACE arrests Dost Mazari in land encroachment case

Punjab ACE arrests Dost Mazari in land encroachment case
Imran Khan offered to hold talks with govt: PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan offered to hold talks with govt: PM Shehbaz
Faisal Vawda questions termination from PTI

Faisal Vawda questions termination from PTI
IHC to hear Imran Khan's plea against disqualification next week

IHC to hear Imran Khan's plea against disqualification next week
PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Faisal Javed bicker over mic during long march

PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Faisal Javed bicker over mic during long march