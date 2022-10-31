 
pakistan
Monday Oct 31 2022
Maryam Nawaz

Unaware of 'statement, undertaking' given by PTI on May 25 march: Imran Khan tells SC

Maryam Nawaz

Monday Oct 31, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan leading party supporters during May 25 march. — AFP/File 

  • Former prime minister Imran Khan requests court to allow him to submit detailed response by November 3.
  • PTI chair assures court that he holds it in the highest regard.
  • PTI chair submits his response to contempt of court plea filed by federal government.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan told the Supreme Court on Monday that he was unaware of any “statement or undertaking” given by his party leadership on his behalf regarding the May 25 march.

“The answering respondent respectfully submits that he was not aware of any statement or undertaking having been made before this honourable court on behalf of the ‘senior leadership of the PTI’ or on his behalf during the course of 25.05.2022 nor of the details, including as regards the D Chowk area, of the order passed by this Honourable Court around 06:00 p.m. on 25.05 2022,” said the PTI chair in his written response.

The PTI chair assured the court that he holds it in the highest regard and that there was “no question” of him “knowingly violating an undertaking” made before the court or not following its order.

The former prime minister also requested the court to allow him to submit a detailed response by November 3. 

The PTI chair submitted his response in the contempt of court plea filed by the federal government against the PTI chairman in the Supreme Court over his long march to the federal capital.

At the last hearing, the apex court issued a show-cause notice to Khan according to the previous differing note.

The court had ordered that the PTI chairman and his lawyers submit an answer by October 31 on the violations committed by the party during the May 25 march.

