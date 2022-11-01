Meghan Markle hate is not due to 'racism', she is just 'dislikeable':Expert

Meghan Markle is told her issue is not 'ethnicity' in a scathing attack by a royal expert.

Commentator Caleb Bond tells Sky News Australia that the Duchess of Sussex is a widely unpopular personality.

"The Duchess of Dreary has claimed her reputation as a demanding person comes down to the 'angry black woman trope'. Maybe such a perception is not because of her ethnicity, but because she's a thoroughly dislikeable person," Bond wrote.

He added: "Everyone else is usually to blame. Any excuse can be deployed, anyone can be thrown under the bus - so long as they can maintain the self-delusion that they are perfect in every way. Meghan Markle has become an expert in this field."

Speaking on the episode of her podcast Archetypes, Meghan spoke about the importance of 'clarity' in conversation.

"You’re allowed to set a boundary, you’re allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult. It makes you clear," the Duchess added.