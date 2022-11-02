 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle agrees 'being a girl' has made her feel 'guilty': 'Crushing expectations'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Meghan Markle talks about having 'mom guilt' on the latest episode ofher podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed Canadian First Lady and friend Sophie Trudeau, on Archetypes this week, spoke about playing the role of a wife and a mother in public eye.

Markle said of Sophie: "I've gone to her over the years for advice. She knows what it feels like to be a mom and a partner, and specifically a mom and a partner in the public eye. And also how crushing the guilt of expectations can become."

Trudeau continued: "The guilt that we feel as mothers or as women in general is self-imposed. I think we've learned to self-impose it… A little girl is not born feeling guilty for being a girl, we learn it. And that's completely unacceptable."

Meghan Markle and Sophie Trudeau have been friends ever since the Duchess' acting days.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash
Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler

Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler
Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away

Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away
Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?

Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?
6 upcoming documentaries on Netflix that will blow your mind

6 upcoming documentaries on Netflix that will blow your mind
Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’

Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’
Princess Diana advocates 'will still watch' The Crown death scene: Expert

Princess Diana advocates 'will still watch' The Crown death scene: Expert
Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’

Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcomes new member to their family

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcomes new member to their family

Kylie Jenner on online hate: 'I have toughest skin on planet'

Kylie Jenner on online hate: 'I have toughest skin on planet'
Quebec’s elected officials must swear oath to King Charles to sit in National Assembly

Quebec’s elected officials must swear oath to King Charles to sit in National Assembly