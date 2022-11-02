Meghan Markle agrees 'being a girl' has made her feel 'guilty': 'Crushing expectations'

Meghan Markle talks about having 'mom guilt' on the latest episode ofher podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed Canadian First Lady and friend Sophie Trudeau, on Archetypes this week, spoke about playing the role of a wife and a mother in public eye.

Markle said of Sophie: "I've gone to her over the years for advice. She knows what it feels like to be a mom and a partner, and specifically a mom and a partner in the public eye. And also how crushing the guilt of expectations can become."

Trudeau continued: "The guilt that we feel as mothers or as women in general is self-imposed. I think we've learned to self-impose it… A little girl is not born feeling guilty for being a girl, we learn it. And that's completely unacceptable."

Meghan Markle and Sophie Trudeau have been friends ever since the Duchess' acting days.