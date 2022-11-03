 
sports
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Reuters

Injured Finch '70-30' to play in Australia's World Cup crunch match

By
Reuters

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Australia captain Aaron Finch.— Reuters
Australia captain Aaron Finch.— Reuters

Australia captain Aaron Finch says he is more likely than not to play in Friday's crunch Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match against Afghanistan, despite suffering a hamstring strain on Tuesday.

The hosts and defending champions probably need to win the Group 1 clash at Adelaide Oval to stay in the tournament and Finch said he would not risk playing if he had any doubts about his fitness.

"Very hopeful to (play), yeah. I'll have a good hit out this afternoon and give it a solid test out," Finch told reporters before training on Thursday.

"(It's) maybe 70-30, but I'll test it out properly this afternoon to make sure that I'm not hindering the side at all ... because I think the worst possible scenario is that you leave the guys short out there with one player fewer."

Tim David also sustained a hamstring issue in the win over Ireland on Tuesday and Finch said the middle order batsman was in the same position as himself.

"He's in exactly the same boat," Finch added. "He'll get worked out today, and we'll know more during training, I guess, the likelihood of both of us playing, one of us, neither of us, whatever it looks like, but exactly the same."

With one more Super 12 match to play, Australia are tied on five points with New Zealand and England at the top of Group 1 but have a far inferior net run rate - the decider for ties in the standings.

Only two teams progress from the group to the semi-finals so Australia need to beat the Afghans and give their net run rate a healthy boost or be reliant on New Zealand or England suffering upsets to get them through.

England take on Sri Lanka on Saturday, while New Zealand face Ireland in Friday's opening game in Adelaide.

The Blacks Caps have by far the best net run rate of the three sides and skipper Kane Williamson said they would be focusing purely on performance when they take on the Irish looking for a win to take them into the last four.

"We've seen the quality throughout all teams in this tournament, through the qualifiers, into the Super 12," he said.

"For us it's really just continuing to focus on our cricket, trying to make those little improvements from game to game, and try and put out improved performances."

Ireland beat former champions West Indies in the first round and England in the Super 12 and, even though they and Afghanistan are out of the running for a semi-final spot, bowler Josh Little said they would be going all out for another upset.

"Everyone is pretty competitive," he said. "It's a World Cup. Anything can happen. Yeah, we're going out there fully confident hoping to get a win tomorrow."

More From Sports:

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against South Africa

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against South Africa
T20 World Cup: Injured Fakhar Zaman replaced by Mohammad Haris

T20 World Cup: Injured Fakhar Zaman replaced by Mohammad Haris
Fake World Cup trophies seized

Fake World Cup trophies seized

Where does Pakistan stand in T20 World Cup after India's victory against Bangladesh?

Where does Pakistan stand in T20 World Cup after India's victory against Bangladesh?
Sania Mirza stuns in navy-blue bodycon dress and red pumps in new Instagram snapshot

Sania Mirza stuns in navy-blue bodycon dress and red pumps in new Instagram snapshot
India inch closer to semis after nervy win vs Bangladesh

India inch closer to semis after nervy win vs Bangladesh
Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20 World Cup history

Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20 World Cup history
India's Suryakumar Yadav dethrones Mohammad Rizwan as top T20I batter

India's Suryakumar Yadav dethrones Mohammad Rizwan as top T20I batter
Zimbabwe all but eliminated after defeat by Dutch

Zimbabwe all but eliminated after defeat by Dutch
South Africa to target Pakistan's struggling top order in all important clash

South Africa to target Pakistan's struggling top order in all important clash
Former cricketer asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to remove PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Former cricketer asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to remove PCB chief Ramiz Raja
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Pakistan's match against South Africa

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Pakistan's match against South Africa