 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Casey Affleck engages in PDA with ladylove Caylee Cowan on the red carpet

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Casey Affleck and his ladylove Caylee Cowan attended the amfAR Gala at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night and they appeared more in love before leaving together.

In the pictures posted by Daily Mail, the 47-year-old actor posed with his 24-year-old actress girlfriend and can be seen enjoying each other’s company as they packed on the PDA and enjoyed a smooch.

The actor first met Cowan in January 2021 and started dating at some point later that year and they certainly seemed to be quite the happy couple on the red carpet.

Affleck donned a black t-shirt under a black button-down cardigan sweater for the event.

The Gone Baby Gone star completed his look with a pair of white Cariuma sneakers for the annual event.

On the other hand, Cowan slayed in a stunning orange minidress that fell just above her knees with a matching belt.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The actress accessorized with silver earrings as she posed with her boyfriend of nearly two years.

Casey and Caylee were just a few of the celebs in attendance for the 12 Annual amfAR gala.

The star-studded is a fundraiser for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs, with last year's bash raising $1.7 million.

However, the actor missed his brother’s Ben Affleck Georgia ceremony with Jennifer Lopez "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home."

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna to headline Glastonbury 2023 for the first time

Rihanna to headline Glastonbury 2023 for the first time
Rihanna bashed over Johnny Depp guest appearance in Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna bashed over Johnny Depp guest appearance in Savage X Fenty Show
'EastEnders' star Sam Womack gives fans update after health scare

'EastEnders' star Sam Womack gives fans update after health scare
Taylor Swift adds eight new dates for ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift adds eight new dates for ‘The Eras Tour’
Kim Kardashian ignores Kanye West at public events: ‘She feels helpless’

Kim Kardashian ignores Kanye West at public events: ‘She feels helpless’
Australia will not become a republic during King Charles reign, former MP claims

Australia will not become a republic during King Charles reign, former MP claims
Meghan Markle never wanted to ‘learn the ropes’ in Royal Family

Meghan Markle never wanted to ‘learn the ropes’ in Royal Family
Selena Gomez mother was scared for her daughter’s life after 2016 mental breakdown

Selena Gomez mother was scared for her daughter’s life after 2016 mental breakdown
Mariah Carey breaks silence on advice she’d give 12-year-old self

Mariah Carey breaks silence on advice she’d give 12-year-old self
King Charles, Queen Elizabeth struck major royal deal before her death

King Charles, Queen Elizabeth struck major royal deal before her death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘massive reservations’ over ‘Spare’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘massive reservations’ over ‘Spare’
Meghan Markle planning return to ‘passion project’ she gave up for royal life

Meghan Markle planning return to ‘passion project’ she gave up for royal life