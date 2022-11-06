 
Prince Andrew fails to deliver promise of charity work amid royal rift

Prince Andrew’s lack of charity work to make up for his sex abuse scandal is being called out by a royal author, who has slammed the disgraced the royal for not keeping his promise, reported The Sun.

The shamed Duke of York was forced out of the public eye after he was linked to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and accused of sexual abuse, with his royal military titles also stripped.

Andrew famously settled the sex abuse case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre by paying her millions of pounds, and a statement at the time stated that he planned to make amends by “supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking by supporting its victims.”

However, Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and the Palace, pointed out how Prince Andrew’s charity work seems to have ‘stalled’.

Cawthorne said, “Surely, he can find a charity somewhere in the world that will have him? His reputation cannot get any worse and is a stain on the Royal Family but doing charity work will take the edge off and show a little bit of contrition.”

Talking about the lack of charity work from Prince Andrew, insiders told The Sun that the Duke of York has “lost focus after plans were routinely scuppered.” 

