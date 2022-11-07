Kate Middleton has changed since reaching ‘peak’ in new royal role

FileFootage

Kate Middleton has changed since reaching ‘something of a peak’ in her new royal duties, said a body language expert.



The senior royal, who was recently promoted to the role of Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth II died, is allegedly unfazed by Princess Diana’s former title.

During her conversation with Express, Judi James said: “Kate’s body language has changed since she became Princess of Wales, but perhaps not in the way that people might have expected.

“The pressure could have caused some signs of anxiety and even imposter syndrome, but instead her confidence signals have been on an upward trajectory recently.

"She is now at something of a peak in terms of sending out signals, which suggests she now not only fully embraces and understands her role, but that she feels comfortable in it, too,” the expert added.

The expert said that Kate “has tended to wear the rather self-limiting body language message that she is a non-royal in a royal role and wife to the future King.

“But now she seems to understand that she has been totally accepted as a leading royal.

“She is much more independent, often appearing more confident when she is working alone than with William, and she filmed addresses, speeches and messages are miles from the hesitant and slightly reluctant delivery style that she used to have,” Judi added.