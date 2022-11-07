Ghulam Mahmood Dogar challenges suspension as CCPO Lahore in LHC

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. — Twitter/File

CCPO Dogar claims federal govt targeting him over registration of terrorism cases against federal ministers.

He asks LHC to cancel suspension and transfer orders issued by federal government.

Dogar says only Punjab CM has authority to remove a CCPO.

LAHORE: Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the cop at the centre of the federal and provincial government's feud, on Monday approached the Lahore High Court against his suspension as Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The cop has named the federal government, the secretary of the Establishment Division, and the Punjab government as the respondents in the case.

In his plea, Dogar has alleged that the federal government was targeting him over the registration of terrorism cases against two federal ministers in Lahore's Green Town Police Station.

The cop has also stated that before issuing the notification, he was never given a reason for the notice.

Dogar has maintained that Punjab chief minister has the authority to remove a CCPO, adding that the provincial government has asked him to continue working.

He has also contended that by issuing his transfer order, the federal government has attacked Punjab's autonomy.

"The notification for suspension and transfer of federal government should be declared illegal and cancelled," he pleaded and urged the court to issue a stay order till a final decision is made on his plea.

On October 28, the centre — via a letter — had ordered CCPO Lahore to report to the establishment division within three days. However, Punjab refused to transfer his services to the federal government.



As per the letter, the province's chief minister, Pervaiz Elahi, wanted to keep Dogar in the province to ensure security arrangements during PTI's ongoing long march, the arrival of Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah Border to celebrate 100 years of Saka Panja Sahib, and the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation.

After the provincial government's refusal, on November 5 the federal government suspended the officer once again this time over his alleged "failure" to protect Punjab's Governor House.

The establishment division of the government issued a notification to suspend the 21-grade officer of the police service.

“Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving under Government of Punjab, is placed under suspension, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification issued by the establishment division had read.

The development came a day after the PTI's supporters' violent protest outside the Governor House in Lahore against the attack on the party's chairman Imran Khan.